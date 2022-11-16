With the Los Angeles Rams coming off a Super Bowl win, it was assumed they would be picking near the end of the NFL draft again this season. However, the Super Bowl hangover is very real and the Rams are in the thick of it.

With the Detroit Lions holding the Rams first-round pick, the situation in LA is worth monitoring for all Lions fans. Over halfway through the season, the Lions and Rams both have a 3-6 record, but due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker for draft picks, the Rams are actually set to return the higher draft pick. Currently, the Rams are slotted to pick eighth overall, while the Lions sit 11th. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but looking ahead, these teams seem to be headed in opposite directions.

So that brings us to our question of the day:

Which of Detroit’s 1st round picks will be higher, Lions or Rams?

My answer: I’m gonna be optimistic and say the Rams will return the higher pick.

Like most people, I probably would have bet the Rams to finish out the season better than the Lions. However, not a lot has gone right for the Rams offense this season and now they’re being hit hard by the injury bug. Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was just placed on injured reserve, and their offensive line—which has provided atrocious pass blocking thus far in 2022—is set to lose two more offensive linemen.

The #Rams have lost two more offensive linemen: RG Chandler Brewer has an MCL injury and is out 4-6 weeks, while LT Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots and will be shut down for the season. He'll be put on blood thinner medication. The team feels like he'll be fine. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

While in Detroit, Stafford always seemed capable of overcoming a weak running game, a depleted receiving corps, and even some abysmal coaching. However, poor pass protection has always been the obstacle that got to him the most.

This season, the lack of pass protection has been an issue, and this latest development makes the outlook even grimmer for the Rams. They’re trending downward and face a tough schedule to close the season, including two matchups against the Seahawks as well as a meeting with the Chiefs.

The Lions, on the other hand, are finally finding ways to win in spite of their many deficiencies. The team is getting comfortable with the absence of players like DJ Chark, T.J. Hockenson, and D’Andre Swift, among others. While the Lions by no means have an easy schedule to close the season, the toughest of their 2022 opponents are likely behind them.

Of course, it’s all good for the Lions regardless, as they own both teams’ first-round picks in 2023. It’s not crazy to think, though, that the Lions will finish with a worse draft position than the Rams come 2023, is it?

Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts.