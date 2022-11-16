It sounds like we’re getting awfully close to the debut of Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams. Though the former Alabama receiver still hasn’t practiced since suffering a torn ACL during the National Championship game back in January, Lions coach Dan Campbell noted on Wednesday that his return is just weeks away—with an outside chance of him seeing the field as soon as next week.

“I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime would be the best way to—I think that’s tentatively what we’re looking at,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week (Week 13, December 4) or the week after. It could be next week, it’s just we’re not doing a ton.

“But he’s close. It certainly won’t be this week, and I don’t see, there again, him playing for Thanksgiving, but we’ll see where it goes. He’s progressing. There’s no setbacks.”

This, essentially, lines up with the timeline the Lions have provided the entire way. Campbell’s previous update—via 97.1 The Ticket—was that Williams would return sometime in December. That game against the Jaguars is their first game of that month, with five more games to follow (Vikings, Jets, Panthers, Bears, Packers).

Of course, it’s always important to remember that Williams has not had a single practice yet with the team. Detroit has taken players returning from injury very slowly once they hit the practice field, so even if Williams does return to practice next week or the week after, it’s entirely possible the rookie will be limited—or even inactive—for the first few games. Still, it looks like we’ll be seeing the Lions’ most explosive weapon in Honolulu Blue sometime very soon.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Lions will be getting back DJ Chark sooner than that. Chark will return to practice on Wednesday after being placed on IR with an ankle injury, giving him a chance to play this Sunday vs. the Giants.