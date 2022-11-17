Another week, another Detroit Lions win, although it still provided a strong game for Justin Fields (my bad). At this point in the season, it seems like the Detroit defense is still a great matchup for opposing players, but it might not always be as sure of an opportunity as it once was trending.

Some of this is due to the Lions offense as well, with the running game (and clock management) continuing to be a big factor, perhaps due to the skill set of Jared Goff and the still incomplete receiving corps. This sets up an interesting matchup with a surprisingly good New York Giants team this weekend.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Giants bold player predictions?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown had his best game in some time against the Bears, surpassing 100 yards for the first time since Week 2 and hauling in a season-high 10 receptions. He has been too consistent overall, though, and the Giants have been excellent against wide receivers this year. Expect St. Brown to stay in the single digits this Sunday.

While Fields is a lot more mobile than Daniel Jones, this does seem like a potentially big game from the Giants quarterback. Jones has finished in the top 12 only a couple of times this season, but for the most part, he has avoided clunkers. He should hit 200 yards this weekend while also being a factor on the ground, leading him to a QB1 performance.

Your turn.