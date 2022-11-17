The Detroit Lions released their Thursday injury report, ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants, and they were able to return three offensive players to practice, including wide receiver Josh Reynolds who has not practiced in two weeks.

Reserve list: 21-day evaluation clock

WR DJ Chark (ankle, IR): Day 2 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): Day 2 (latest update)

Both Chark and Okwara have logged a second day of practice, and while it’s still too early to know when either will return to game action, Chark seems the closest based on past comments suggesting he anticipated his rehabilitation to be short.

No practice on Wednesday

WR Trinity Benson (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

Ragnow missing a second day of practice is concerning, especially considering he was spotted in a walking boot following last weekend’s victory over the Bears. However, if you read the tea leaves and take note that Jeremy Reisman pointed out that backup center Evan Brown is still taking reps at right guard in practice, there seems to be a good chance the Lions are anticipating Ragnow playing this Sunday.

If Ragnow can return to practice on Friday—in any fashion—it would be a strong indicator he is on track to play.

Benson and Paschal both exited last Sunday’s game and have not returned to the field since. Like Ragnow, they both have a chance to return to practice on Friday, increasing their chances of being available for the Giants game, but things don’t appear overly optimistic at this stage of the week.

Limited practice

WR Josh Reynolds (back) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

S DeShon Elliott (concussion) — Red no-contact jersey

EDGE Charles Harris (groin) — NEW INJURY

Reynolds injured his back just over two weeks ago, and a return to practice on Thursday appears to be a quality step forward. Back injuries are tricky, so he’s not out of the woods yet, but being able to return him, or Chark, or both, would be a much-needed boost to the Lions receiver room. Reynolds talked to the media on Thursday, and while he said he’s feeling better, how his back responds on Friday will likely determine when he’ll return to the field.

“I’d have more of a response for that tomorrow when I’m actually—it’s kind of hard to tell right now,” Reynolds told the media.

Elliott was wearing a red no-contact jersey at practice on Thursday, which is a standard procedure based on what we have seen with previous Lions players recovering from concussions. Even if he is unable to shed the jersey for Friday's practice, there is still a good chance he will be able to play against the Giants.

Harris is back on the injury report with a groin issue. It’s unclear if it’s the same injury as he dealt with before, but he missed three games due to a groin injury before returning for the past two weeks.

Full practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

RB Jamaal Williams (illness) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

LT Taylor Decker (veteran rest) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

Lots of Lions players getting in multiple full practices or returning to full practice after taking a temporary break.

Swift getting in two full practices is an encouraging sign for his game involvement increasing but how much that grows still seems up in the air—sorry, fantasy owners.

Rodriguez is still wearing a brace on his elbow but he is clearly heading towards a return to game action soon.

Giants injury report

Here’s a look at the Giants’ Thursday injury report:

Coming soon.