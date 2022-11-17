‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 11 expert picks: Titans at Packers

The NFL opens Week 11 with a cross-divisional battle between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

The Titans (6-3) have a decent resume and are currently atop the AFC South. The big question surrounding the Titans is: are they 6-3 because they’re good or 6-3 because of the schedule? Their six wins came over the Raiders, Colts (twice), Commanders, Texans, and Broncos. None of those teams have a winning record and three of those teams are projected to pick in the top 7 of the NFL Draft. When they have faced an opponent with a winning record (Giants, Bills, and Chiefs) they have lost each time.

That being said, the Titans have the No. 2 run defense in the NFL and that could pose a problem for the Packers (4-6), who lean on their running game. Against the Lions, the Packers mustered 106 yards (40 by Aaron Rodgers) on the ground and lost 15-9, while last week against the Cowboys, the Packers ran for 207 yards and won in overtime 31-28. If the Titans can slow down the Packers rushing attack, Green Bay could be in trouble as Rodgers seems to have little faith in his receiving corps.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Packers but the POD staff is split on their preference, with most leaning toward the Titans with the points and a slight lean on the moneyline.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.