Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills is officially being moved to Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, the NFL announced Thursday.

While the game was supposed to be played in Buffalo, forecasts are predicting anywhere from three to six feet of snow near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park leading up to the game, hence the relocation. The move is possible due to the Lions being away this week at MetLife Stadium, where they’ll take on the 7-2 New York Giants.

This isn’t the first such move, with a 2014 matchup between the New York Jets and the Bills being moved to Ford Field due to similar circumstances. The game was pushed to Monday night and the Bills would go on to pummel the Jets 38-3, thanks in part to a loud “home” crowd for the Bills causing multiple Jets false starts. This game won’t get pushed to Monday night though, as the Bills are scheduled to play at Ford Field again on Thursday, making it too quick of a turnaround for a Monday game. Instead, it will remain scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

As of right now, there is no information on how to get tickets, but the Bills announced that such information would be made available soon. For the 2014 relocated game, tickets were made available for free in order to fill out the stadium as much as possible. We’ll see if the NFL follows suit again this time.

UPDATE: Lions social media team is undefeated: