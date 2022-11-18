NFL Week 11 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 11 began with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football”. After a week where Aaron Rodgers looked like the Rodgers of old, the Packers were favored on the road. But the Titans, behind a strong performance from Ryan Tannehill and a stout defensive effort against the run, seemed to have control of this game from the jump, winning 27-17. The Packers are now 4-7 on the season.

Now, on to the rest of Week 11.

During the 1 p.m. ET hour, you’ll have the option to flip channels during commercials, as the Detroit Lions travel to New York this Sunday to take on the Giants on FOX and CBS will have the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Locally, in the 4 p.m. ET hour, CBS will round out its doubleheader with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings. Then, the Sunday night game on NBC will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 11 schedule:

There were a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week, including: