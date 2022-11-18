While the average fan may not be able relate to becoming a professional football player in the NFL, the message Jack Fox shared about finding his path is one many of us can connect with.

The episode invites viewers to sit down with the Detroit Lions punter and his mom Beth at his childhood home, looking at photos and reliving memories.

One interesting anecdote is a tough moment during his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fox was cut from the team after training camp his rookie season in 2019, but was later signed to the practice squad when their punter battled a minor injury. But that punter ended up playing, and Fox was cut again after only practicing for about a week.

“They actually Ubered me home to St. Louis. They had no flights going out that night so they sent me home in an Uber,” Fox recalls. “That was a pretty tough four-hour Uber ride home. I went home to my parents’ house in St. Louis. I lived in my childhood bedroom for a long time. It’s why I don’t want people to really know I’m a football player off the bat because it wasn’t that long ago that I was absolutely a normal person sleeping in my parents’ house trying to figure out what I’m gonna do with my life.”

While some aspects of the story are atypical, the feeling of being rejected and unsure of where your life is heading is entirely relatable. He goes on to say after he was cut, he had a lot of free time and kicked by himself to feel somewhat productive as he dealt with the frustration.

“It’s hard when you don’t know when the opportunity is going to come and after working out by yourself for two months, it’s like geez. I don’t know if it’s ever going to come. Obviously I had a lot of doubts if I would make it,” Fox said.

But he explained the mindset that helped him power through.

“If I work as hard as I can and it doesn’t work out, I’m not going to judge myself ... That always gave me some peace of mind — that if it didn’t work out, I could hang my hat on the fact that I worked pretty hard,” he said.

As usual, this Under the Helmet episode provides insight into who the player is beyond the smiles and waves on the field. Watch the episode in its entirety below.

And onto the rest of your notes.

You’ve probably heard by now, but the Bills-Browns game has been moved for Ford Field due to some crazy weather forecasts near the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Thinking of going? Here’s the latest on what’s going on with tickets:

The Athletic’s Bill Shea breaks down which NFL teams are the best and worst game-day values for fans in 2022 based on the Fan Cost Index, which is the estimated expense to take a family or group of four to a game. ($)

After back-to-back wins, the Lions officially do not have less than one percent of chance of making the playoffs!

While evaluating this year’s first round picks, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso offers a shockingly low grade for Aidan Hutchinson.

Some fond memories from the last time Detroit traveled to take on the Giants.

In this week’s Inside the Huddle, Tim Twentyman sits down with DT Isaiah Buggs to talk key factors behind the Lions’ recent success.

