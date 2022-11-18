As one of the surprise stories of the 2022 NFL season, the New York Giants are 7-2 through nine games. Coming off of a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans in Week 11, the Giants have been in close games all season. You could call them lucky, or you could say they have been good at closing games, or making one more play than their opponent, and coming away with the win.

Over the last two weeks, the Detroit Lions are finding their own winning ways—notching back-to-back division wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. After a brutal stretch to begin the season, Detroit’s defense is making progress, with many of their young players doing a lot of learning on the job.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Giants would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: If you have been following along with this series this season, you know how strongly I feel about pairing defensive tackle Alim McNeill with another difference-maker on the inside. So for the Giants, I will pick their standout defensive tackle out of the University of Clemson, Dexter Lawrence. Originally the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Lawrence has really caught on in 2022. Lawrence currently has six sacks and has been credited with another 17 quarterback hurries. Solidifying that other defensive tackle spot would make life easier for everyone else involved.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Giants’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.