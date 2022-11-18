The New York Giants are a young, rebuilding team who just doesn’t quite have the talent to play heads up with any team and beat them in a shootout. In response this year, they’ve tried to shorten games by playing safe football: on offense they stretch out possessions and limit turnovers by leaning heavily on the run game. On defense, they play bend-don’t-break between the 20s, ry to be excellent on third downs and in the red zone, and then capitalize on the other team’s mistakes by winning the turnover battle.

Sound like a team you know?

In essence, the New York Giants are the team the Detroit Lions have been trying to be all season—they’ve just been a lot better at it. The Giants have one of the most efficient running backs in Saquon Barkley. They have a quarterback who is not turning the ball over. And they have a defense that ranks second in third-down conversions and red zone. And they have been excellent at just about everything in the fourth quarter.

The Lions haven’t done any of that consistently, but in the past two weeks they’ve been a heck of a lot better. They won the turnover battle 4-1 over the past two weeks, they may not have improved that much on third down, but they’ve stopped fourth down four out of five times, and, most importantly, they’re winners of back-to-back games.

So with both teams likely entering Sunday with similar game plans, can the Lions do it better or will the Giants show why they’re the 7-2 team?

To break down all of the matchups and identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Giants roster, we chatted with contributor at Big Blue View and co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast Nick Falato. Nick knows just about everything there is to know about the Giants, so this is an awesome, info-packed episode. Check it out below:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.