Dan Campbell ‘optimistic’ Frank Ragnow will play vs. Giants

Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow has missed the last two days of practice due to a lingering toe injury that he has been dealing with since suffering it during the team’s Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering he was seen in a walking boot after Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, there was some understandable concern from fans that he would not play this week.

However, coach Dan Campbell said that Ragnow will practice on Friday and the outlook for his availability this week looks promising.

“He will be out there running around today, so I’m pretty optimistic for Sunday,” Campbell said. “I’m pretty optimistic for Frank, we are.”

That’s huge news for the Lions, as they will be going up against one of the best nose tackles in the game. New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence is PFF’s second-highest graded defensive tackle in the league, he is third among all interior defenders with 35 pressure, and he has already tallied five sacks.

“It’s rare that you get a player that is that type of nose (tackle) if you will, but that shows how productive he is and versatile,” Campbell said earlier this week. “So, he can play with leverage. He does play with leverage, he’s stout, he’s strong, he can push the pocket, he can get an edge and get around you.”

Despite the injury, Ragnow has still kept a high level of play. He ranks in the top 10 among centers in ESPN’s pass block and run block win rate, and he’s PFF’s fourth-highest graded player.

Should be quite the matchup on Sunday.