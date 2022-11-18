Detroit Lions place WR Trinity Benson on IR, open roster spot for Sunday

On Friday, the Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Trinity Benson on injured reserve. Benson was signed just last week for some injury depth at the position, but during a fourth-quarter snap, Benson got jammed high at the line, and his legs buckled underneath him. He had to be helped off the field and was seen in crutches after the game.

Benson becomes the fourth Lions wide receiver to be placed on a reserve/injury list. Currently, Benson, Quintez Cephus, and DJ Chark are on injured reserve, while rookie Jameson Williams remains on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. And with starter Josh Reynolds dealing with a back injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's and Friday’s practice—he’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday—Detroit is shorthanded again at receiver.

The good news is that the move to put Benson on IR has opened up a roster spot. And this week, Chark returned to practice. It’s quite possible that the Lions activate Chark before Sunday’s game, making him eligible to play against the New York Giants. Chark, Detroit’s biggest free agency signing, has not played since Week 3. Though he only had seven catches for 98 yards in those first three games, his ability to threaten defenses deep opened up the offense early in the year.

If Chark is not quite ready to return to the lineup this week, expect the Lions to promote or sign a couple receivers from the practice squad, whether it be Stanley Berryhill, Maurice Alexander, Josh Johnson, or Brandon Zylstra. It’s quite likely one of them gets the call up even if Chark is ready to go.