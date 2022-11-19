It’s been a tough month for our Madden 23 simulations. After going 5-0 to start the year, they have incorrectly predicted Detroit Lions games in each of the past three weeks, starting with their upset prediction of Lions over Dolphins and continuing by picking the Packers and Bears in the past two games.

If you’ve never experienced our Madden simulations, it’s good, harmless fun. Basically, we set projected lineups based on the latest injury report, pick our favorite uniforms for each team, and let the Madden computers play it out, as I (Jeremy Reisman) provide live commentary and answer your questions about the Lions.

Considering the Madden AI is... well, let’s just say it’s obviously AI, things can get pretty silly and ridiculous.

Additionally, our Madden simulations during the month of November are more opportunities to continue our campaign in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. We have already raised over $9,000 through our Movember streams, and our online auction to support the Crisis Text Line is nearing $2,000 raised. For more information on our Movember campaign, click here. You can also just directly donate through our campaign with this link.

Our Madden simulation will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Here’s everything you need to know.

What: Lions vs. Bears Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, November 19 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)