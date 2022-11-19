On Friday, CBS Mornings aired a segment on Team Agar, a father-son team that takes on incredible races with 400 pounds of equipment to get it done. The reason: son Johnny has cerebral palsy, so the team has gear to complete the challenges connected to each other.

The Agar family, from West Michigan, runs a handicap accessibility ratings website called JohnnysPass, and recently they published their story in a book called The Impossible Mile.

Former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson, who is now a co-host of CBS Mornings, found out that Johnny Agar also happens to be a Detroit Lions fan:

When he learned @agar_john is a huge @Lions fan, @nateburleson recorded a special message for the inspiring triathlete — and his reaction is priceless: “He was always somebody that I strive to be like.” pic.twitter.com/PLut17bRxd — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 18, 2022

CBS’ David Begnaud is right, that’s just the type of dude Nate Burleson is. What a great guy. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

Former Lions offensive lineman TJ Lang visited Two James Spirits for a Lions Radio Network feature:

Watch @TJLang70 get in the holiday ~ spirit ~ at our Thanksgiving Day @ComericaBank Small Business of the game, @twojamespirits! pic.twitter.com/kTELm2PQBq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 18, 2022

