VIDEO: Nate Burleson’s touching message to an inspirational Lions fan

“It’s the people that love you and support you, like that family right there, those type of memories will last a lifetime.”

By Andrew Kato
IRONMAN World Championship Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Ironman

On Friday, CBS Mornings aired a segment on Team Agar, a father-son team that takes on incredible races with 400 pounds of equipment to get it done. The reason: son Johnny has cerebral palsy, so the team has gear to complete the challenges connected to each other.

The Agar family, from West Michigan, runs a handicap accessibility ratings website called JohnnysPass, and recently they published their story in a book called The Impossible Mile.

Former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson, who is now a co-host of CBS Mornings, found out that Johnny Agar also happens to be a Detroit Lions fan:

CBS’ David Begnaud is right, that’s just the type of dude Nate Burleson is. What a great guy. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Former Lions offensive lineman TJ Lang visited Two James Spirits for a Lions Radio Network feature:

