Survey: Did the Lions improve after recent roster and coaching staff moves?

We have three questions in our SB Reacts poll this week:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (asked weekly) Do you expect the Lions secondary to improve after the firing of Aubrey Pleasant? Do you approve of the Lions trade of T.J. Hockenson?

In our weekly confidence poll, we have seen the results shift from high marks following a Week 2 victory (99%), to the lowest mark of the coach Dan Campbell era after a Week 5 shutout (47%), to things finally settling in after Week 7 at 67%.

Now, with another one-score loss on their record, courtesy of the Dolphins in Week 8, coupled with two decisions that have fans divided, it’ll be interesting to see if this week’s results will make a large jump again, or if things have truly settled down.

Ok, on to question No. 2.

The Lions started the week off with a Monday firing of defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. When Pleasant was hired, it looked like a home run acquisition and his infectious personality was immediately noticeable. He interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs last offseason and his career seemed to be going places.

But this season there have been inconsistencies in player development—Jeff Okudah took several steps forward, while Amani Oruwariye took several backward—and we have all seen the disturbing statistics about the Lions' league-worst passing defense. In a results-based league, this move shouldn’t be overly surprising. But will this firing help the team’s secondary improve?

When asked what he was looking to see accomplished in the secondary after this firing, Campbell’s answer was telling:

“I just want to see us all on the same page, and if we’re going to get beat, it’s because we’re – maybe we’re getting outrun or we’re not quite in phase, but at least we’re kind of there. We’ve got to cut our mentals (mistakes) in half.”

With communication or lack thereof, being one of the main catalysts for this decision, Campbell is turning to safeties coach Brian Duker and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch to help deliver a clearer message to players on what the game plan is and how to execute it.

Alright, moving on to question No. 3.

This is a simple yes/no question surrounding your approval of the Hockenson trade. In last week’s Reacts survey, 52% of fans voted that they thought Lions should be sellers at the trade deadline. Well, the Lions indeed sold the player deemed their most tradable asset. So, is anyone having seller’s remorse? Are you happy with the results? Unhappy?

Okay, time to vote. Answer the questions in the three polls below and keep an eye out later in the week (typically Saturday) for a breakdown of the results.