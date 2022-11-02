Detroit Lions Week 9 injury report: 4 Lions return to practice on Wednesday

The Detroit Lions have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers and they were able to return four players to practice: superback Jason Cabinda, EDGE Charles Harris, corner Mike Hughes, and safety DeShon Elliott.

Reserve lists

21-day evaluation clock

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle, PUP) — Day 1

Cabinda has officially started his 21-day evaluation clock and coach Dan Campbell suggested at his Wednesday press conference that he is potentially being considered for this weekend's game.

“We’ll look at Cabinda, too,” Campbell said. “See how he practices through the week.”

No practice on Wednesday

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) - Downgrade from full practice, played last Sunday

RT Penei Sewell (personal) — Absence could be related to the birth of his child

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

NB AJ Parker (hip) — NEW, played last Sunday

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

TE Brock Wright (concussion) — NEW Injury — progressing through protocols

Despite shifting from full practices last week down to no practice on Wednesday, Campbell said that Swift was feeling better than last week, so this level of participation shouldn’t be overly worrisome.

“So we’ll see where Swift’s at,” Campbell said. “I do think he feels better now than he kind of was last week, so that’s a good sign. I think we see him working through the week, and I think he’s going to be better. But we’ll gauge that today.”

Putting on my detective dad speculation hat for Sewell. His girlfriend, Isabelle, posted a picture on Instagram announcing she was pregnant about six months ago and mentioned they were having a boy along with an ultrasound picture. Typically, ultrasounds happen at 12 weeks, and sex of the baby can be determined at 14-18 weeks, so that means she is probably ready to deliver soon. Which could be the reason for his absence from practice.

Nelson continues to miss practices, and this is now the beginning of his fourth week being unable to participate.

Parker and Lucas not being able to practice definitely thins out the nickel corner room, but Will Harris took some reps there last Sunday and Mike Hughes is practicing again, so the cupboard isn’t bare. I talked to Lucas in the locker room after last game and he reassured me that he was not being considered for injured reserve and would be back sooner than that.

Melifonwu has been fighting injuries since the spring and hasn’t strung more than a few practices together before being unable to participate again.

Wright was removed from last Sunday’s game due to the league’s new concussion rules but he is progressing through the protocols per Campbell.

“Brock’s been in the concussion protocol,” Campbell said. “We expect him to pass. He’s already – Phase 2 has passed, so he’ll work in a little bit today, move around and so we anticipate having him for the game.”

Following the trade of T.J. Hockenson, Wright is expected to have an increased role on offense.

Limited practice

EDGE Charles Harris (groin) — Upgraded, hasn’t practiced for 3 weeks

WR Josh Reynolds (back) — New injury, played Sunday

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee) — NEW injury, played Sunday

Harris returns after three weeks of not being able to practice, and if he is eventually able to play, it’ll create an interesting dynamic on the defensive line, as the rookies—Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal—have each been logging over 85% of snaps the last two weeks.

Reynolds has yet another injury, after dealing with knee and ankle injuries earlier in the year. This time it’s his back, but starting off the week with a limited practice may be a good sign.

Barnes has slowly seen his playing time increase over the last couple of weeks as a situational backer. We’ll see how serious his knee injury is based on Thursday’s report.

Full practice

S DeShon Elliott (finger) — Upgraded, didn’t practice last week

CB Mike Hughes (knee) — Upgraded, didn’t practice last week

Elliott was replaced by JuJu Hughes in the starting lineup last week, and while Hughes played admirably, they could use the veteran back in the secondary.

Hughes missed last week with a knee injury and if he is able to return to game action, as alluded to earlier, he may be in a battle with Will Harris for the nickel job this week.

No longer listed with an injury

LG Jonah Jackson (neck)

LT Taylor Decker (neck)

CB Will Harris (hip)

Packers injury report

Here’s a look at the Packers’ initial injury report: