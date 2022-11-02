T.J. Hockenson says he ‘kinda knew’ the Detroit Lions were trading him

After arriving in Minnesota Tuesday night, former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson spoke to Vikings media on Wednesday as the team’s newest member. The Lions traded Hockenson and two fourth-round picks for the Vikings’ second-round pick this year and third-round pick next year.

Despite being a key member of the Lions offense through seven weeks—he led the team in receiving yards—Hockenson said he actually saw the trade coming and wasn’t surprised by it.

“No, I kinda knew,” said Hockenson. “I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here, honestly.”

In a media session with the Lions media on Wednesday, general manager Brad Holmes said that trade talks were non-existent last week, but really heated up over the weekend.

“I hadn’t made any calls as of Friday. Then it kind of heated up over the week and just got a lot of calls,” Holmes said.

Hockenson lands with a 6-1 Vikings team who has a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North, holds the current No. 2 seed in the conference, and has a 93.4 percent chance to make the postseason. Hockenson, who saw the Lions go 12-42-2 since landing there in 2019, is understandably excited for a chance to win more games and make the playoffs.

“That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games,” Hockenson said. “That’s kinda the first time I’ve been able to say that. So I’m pretty excited. I really am.”