Lions vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions are on a rare two-game winning streak but are likely eager to prove that improvement is real. Their wins have come against the 4-7 Packers and the 3-7 Bears, which won’t do much to bolster their resume—even though those were divisional wins with one being on the road.

If they were to extend that winning streak to three with a victory over the New York Giants, that could change the conversation. The Giants are 7-2, and though many believe they’re standing on a house of cards due to their ridiculous 7-1 record in one-score games, a road victory would look nice over them.

The Lions will be getting one key piece back this week, as receiver DJ Chark is off injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. Though he has only contributed 97 yards thus far this season, even his presence on the field helped spark Detroit’s electric offense earlier in the season. And with running back D’Andre Swift continuing to get healthier, Detroit’s offense could return to form this week against a below-average Giants defense—even without Josh Reynolds in the lineup.

Because the Lions are playing a national brand like the Giants, they are being treated to the No. 1 FOX broadcast team.

Here’s how you can watch the Lions’ Week 11 matchup against the Giants:

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Metlife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Week 11 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Giants by 3 via DraftKings Sportsbook