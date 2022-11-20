The Detroit Lions (3-6) are on the road again in Week 11, taking on the New York Giants (7-2) and looking to secure their third consecutive win.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 11.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 4)

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 1)

Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable, expected to play

RG — Evan Brown (63)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, not listed with an injury designation

OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — knee

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — knee, Ruled OUT

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, has started his 21-day evaluation clock

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44) — elbow, Questionable

Derrick Barnes (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2)

Will Harris (25)

Chase Lucas* (36) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5) — concussion, Questionable

C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and Stanley Berryhill (83)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

