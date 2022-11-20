 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 11 at New York Giants

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions (3-6) are on the road again in Week 11, taking on the New York Giants (7-2) and looking to secure their third consecutive win.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 11.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 4)

Tight end (3)

  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell* (82)
  • Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 1)

Starters

  • LT — Taylor Decker (68)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
  • C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable, expected to play
  • RG — Evan Brown (63)
  • RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

Injured/inactive

  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • Alex Anzalone (34)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez* (44) — elbow, Questionable
  • Derrick Barnes (55)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)
  • Chris Board (49)
  • Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

  • Jeff Okudah (1)
  • Jerry Jacobs (39)
  • Mike Hughes (23)
  • Amani Oruwariye (24)
  • Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2)

Safety (4)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)
  • K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and Stanley Berryhill (83)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

