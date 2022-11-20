NFL Week 11 expert picks: Lions vs. Giants score predictions

It’s been a fun little streak for the Detroit Lions over the past two weeks. Any time you can beat Aaron Rodgers—even if it is amidst one of the Green Bay Packers’ worst seasons in the past couple decades—is a good day. And to follow that up with a road victory over a Chicago Bears team that had won seven of the previous eight matchups has made Lions football fun again.

And while the playoffs remain a distant dream, it does feel like this week’s game against the New York Giants has some stakes to it. The Giants are 7-2, and while they are likely overperforming, a win over them in New York would bring some serious legitimacy to Detroit’s turnaround, and would likely build some hype for the upcoming Thanksgiving game against a dangerous Buffalo Bills team.

So can the Lions string together their first three-game winning streak since 2017? Here’s what our staff is predicting for Sunday.

Kellie Rowe (7-2): 27-16 Lions

Jerry Mallory (6-3): 21-17 Giants

Hamza Baccouche (6-3): 29-28 Giants

Morgan Cannon (5-4): 31-28 Giants

Kyle Yost (5-4): 27-21 Giants

Ryan Mathews (5-4): 28-17 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (4-5): 23-20 Lions

Mike Payton (4-5): 31-28 Lions

John Whiticar (4-5): 28-24 Lions

Erik Schlitt (4-5): 24-23 Lions

Alex Reno (3-6): 21-18 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-9): 31-31 Tie

Now it’s time for you to choose. Pick the winner in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section.