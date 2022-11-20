The Detroit Lions got their prized free agent signing back this week, as wide receiver DJ Chark was removed from injured reserve on Saturday. He returns for his first game action following the ankle injury that has kept him out since Week 3.

This comes at a very important time because the Lions will be without Josh Reynolds for a third straight week, and the offense desperately needs the deep-threat ability that either guy can provide.

Chark hasn’t quite lived up to the hype since he got here—only seven receptions for 98 yards in the three games that he’s played—but he should have every opportunity to bounce back assuming he can stay healthy.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How will DJ Chark perform in his first game back from injury?

This is a pretty good matchup overall for the Lions’ passing offense, and with Chark likely being the go-to guy in terms of taking deep shots, I can see him suddenly popping off for his best performance of the season even with coming off of an injury.

The Giants are currently ranked 23rd in pass defense DVOA per Football Outsiders. They have struggled the most in the slot, though, which is why I still think that if anyone breaks out for a monster game, it’s still more likely that it’s going to be Amon’Ra St. Brown. But if the Lions can get the run game going and abuse their mismatch over the middle with St. Brown, then all it takes is a couple of deep shots to Chark to really open things up and get him going.

No matter what happens, it’s great to have Chark back, and we hope he can stay healthy.

Your turn.