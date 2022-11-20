Detroit Lions Malcolm Rodriguez, DeShon Elliott ACTIVE vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants and they will get two defensive starters back in the lineup this week: linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and safety DeShon Elliott (concussion).

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, none bigger than activating wide receiver DJ Chark from injured reserve. While Chark was the only addition, they removed two players from the active roster—placing wide receiver Trinity Benson on injured reserve and waiving safety JuJu Hughes—leaving them with 52 players available. Additionally, the Lions elevated wide receiver Stanley Berryhill bumping up the game-day roster to 53 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 53 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare five inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

WR Josh Reynolds (back) — DOWNGRADED to OUT

EDGE Charles Harris (groin) — Ruled OUT

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — Ruled OUT

OL Matt Nelson (calf)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

Reynolds’ absence is softened by the return of Chark, but the Lions remain thin at the position. Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should be on the field a ton, while the team will once again turn to Kalif Raymond to step into the starting lineup. Tom Kennedy should help with Chark’s re-acclimation to game action, leaving Berryhill in a depth role.

Harris and Paschal missing this game is a blow to the Lions edge depth, but based on what we saw last week, expect John Cominsky to step into the starting closed end role, allowing Aidan Hutchinson to stay on the open side. Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant—who has been a healthy scratch the last two games—will round out the team's depth.

Nelson (calf) and Lucas (ankle) have been dealing with injuries for several weeks but they were both full participants this week and did not carry an injury designation into this game. Therefore, it appears neither are back up to speed yet and thus not ready to contribute.

Giants inactives: