Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants first half open thread

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are set to face off in an important game for both NFC teams. The Giants (7-2) are almost in striking distance to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) for the lead in the NFC East and one of the top seeds in the conference. The Lions seem like a minor bump in the road, but the Giants would be wise not to look too far ahead to their Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

That’s because the Lions (3-6) are winners of their last two, and they have seemed to figured out some things on defense. Sure, their wins have come against two teams firmly outside of the playoff race—the 4-7 Packers and the 3-7 Bears—but Detroit is undoubtedly playing better football.

And this week Jared Goff will be getting a key weapon back in receiver DJ Chark. The Lions activated Chark from injured reserve on Saturday, meaning the free agent signing will make his first appearance since Week 3.

However, with a windy day in New Jersey expected, will the Lions even be able to air it out against this mediocre Giants defense? Or will it be more of a rushing attack, setting up a Saquon Barkley vs. D’Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams matchup?

