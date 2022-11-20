Jeff Okudah tweets ‘I’m good’ after leaving Giants game in concussion protocol

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will miss the rest of the team’s Week 11 game against the New York Giants after entering concussion protocol in the second quarter. It’s unclear whether Okudah officially suffered a concussion or not, as new NFL protocol could take a player out for the remainder of the game if the display concussion symptoms, even if later cleared by medical professionals.

This is a big blow to the Lions for a couple of reasons. Not only is Okudah the team’s No. 1 cornerback, but because the Lions play on a short week against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, that puts his availability for that game in danger. It typically takes a couple of days to get out of concussion protocol.

With Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on tap Thursday, the Lions could use Okudah back as soon as possible, so let’s hope everything is just precautionary with him.

Lions starting right guard Evan Brown also suffered an ankle injury in the first half and is questionable to return.

UPDATE: Okudah tweeted during the third quarter, saying, “I’m good.” That could be a sign he did not suffer a concussion and could give him a shot of playing on Thanksgiving.