‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Chiefs at Chargers

It’s an AFC West showdown on tonight’s edition of “Sunday Night Football” featuring a pair of exciting quarterbacks.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to cement themselves as an elite team, thanks largely to Patrick Mahomes. Fresh off a four-touchdown performance last week, Mahomes will look to lead the offense to a fourth-straight victory. However, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss the game with a concussion and wide receiver Mecole Hardman is on injured reserve. Tight end Travis Kelce is still a focal point of the offense, but perhaps wide receiver Kadarius Toney will see an uptick in snaps as his post-New York Giants role grows. The Chiefs could use a complimentary run game as well, as rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is coming off an 82-yard game last week.

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of talent, but they have struggled to string together wins. Sitting at 5-4, they are just outside the playoff hunt in a competitive AFC. Running back Austin Ekeler has been a touchdown machine, but the offense as a whole has not lived up to expectations. The return of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams should undoubtedly help quarterback Justin Herbert, who uncharacteristically threw for under 200 yards in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium—Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com