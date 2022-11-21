‘Monday Night Football’ Week 11 expert picks: 49ers at Cardinals

The NFL closes out Week 11 with a game south of the border, as the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. While the 49ers lead the overall head-to-head series, the Cardinals won both matchups last season.

The 49ers possess a combination of above-average offensive skill players paired with an elite defense and are on a two-game winning streak since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey. In those two games, McCaffrey has 132 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions for 94 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown, as well as a 34-yard pass that also went for a touchdown.

Last week, with quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) injured, the Cardinals turned to Colt McCoy to lead them to victory over the Rams. Murray is questionable to play this week—he was limited practice all week—and the extra day of rest could make a difference in his availability, but early signs point to McCoy starting under center again on Monday.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the 49ers by over a touchdown and the majority of the POD staff is picking the 49ers on the moneyline but taking the Cardinals and the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast will return in Week 13

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.