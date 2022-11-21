The Detroit Lions, fresh off their third consecutive win—this time over the New York Giants—are back in Allen Park on Monday as they prepare for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

Because it’s a short week, the Lions will only hold walk-through practices, and they are not open to the media, so the reports on levels of participation are only estimates based on Lions’ coaches' guesses.

Reserve list

RB Craig Reynolds (IR, ribs): eligible to return in Week 14

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): eligible to return at any time

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return in Week 15 (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time

DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time

21-day evaluation clock

WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): Day 1 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): Day 6 (latest update)

Before fans jump out of their shoes, it’s important to remember that Williams has not practiced in over 10 months, has never practiced at the NFL level, and the Lions are running walkthroughs on a short week of practice, so getting him back for Thanksgiving seems like a big stretch. That being said, Jameson Williams is back on the field!

Getting Romeo back this week seems challenging with the fact that the Lions are running walk-throughs only, but they do have an open spot on the roster due to the waiving of JuJu Hughes over the weekend. If he is activated this week, that move will likely be announced on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

No practice on Monday

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

RG Evan Brown (ankle) — NEW INJURY, injured in Week 11

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

EDGE Charles Harris (groin)

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) — NEW INJURY — not expected to play

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

UPDATE: G Jonah Jackson (illness)

Reynolds missed six practices in a row, was able to return to a limited practice last Thursday, then missed practice again on Friday and was ruled out. With the Lions only holding walkthroughs this week, it’s fair to speculate how much the team can really test his back ahead of the game.

Brown was injured against the Giants and was unable to play, and just a day later, it’s no surprise the Lions are taking it slow with his recovery. If he can’t play this Thursday, look for Dan Skipper to start at right guard.

Paschal was injured in the game against the Bears and was unable to play in Week 11. With him out of the lineup, the Lions turned to John Cominsky to start. While Cominsky played well, Paschal has been a difference-maker on the defensive line and the Lions could use him back on the field.

Harris was injured during last Thursday’s practice and did not play against the Giants. The short week could hurt Harris’ chance of returning for this week’s game, as a week's recovery time for a groin injury is challenging.

Okudah is not expected to be able to clear the NFL’s new protocols for concussions and coach Dan Campbell acknowledged he was probably OUT for this week’s game.

“Yeah, he’ll be out,” Campbell said Sunday. “I can’t imagine—I’m pretty sure—we just talked about it and I don’t think there’s any way possible he can play.”

Ragnow was only able to get in one limited practice last week but he was able to start against the Giants and looked pretty solid against one of the best nose tackles in the NFL in Dexter Lawrence. Look for the Lions to take things slow with him on a short week as they will once again need him to anchor the center of the Lions offensive line.

UPDATE: Starting left guard Jonah Jackson was also added to the injury report with an illness.

Limited practice

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

Chark was taken off injured reserve late last week after returning to practice. He only played about a dozen snaps as the Lions are taking it slowly with him.

Full practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

Both Swift and Rodriguez played on Sunday but had their roles limited as they continue to work their way back.

No longer listed with an injury

S DeShon Elliott (concussion)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

RB Jamaal Williams (illness)

LT Taylor Decker (veteran rest)

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

The players in this section no longer have an injury significant enough to require a spot on the injury report.

Bills injury report

