VIDEO: Dan Campbell locker room speech vs. Giants: ‘Now we’re figuring it out’

You may have already seen the Detroit Lions locker room going crazy after the team won its third game in a row on Sunday following a decisive road win over the formerly 7-2 New York Giants.

Now it’s time to see coach Dan Campbell in all of his glory, addressing his players after what was likely their best performance of the year.

“That doesn’t happen by accident,” Campbell starts. “Everything we talked about—we stayed the course, which you guys have done, man. And we’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man.

“Defense, you’re coming life. We’re getting takeaways. Offense, we dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game, man. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man.

“Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three. Everything will be mental, and we go for four against a really good opponent. That’s outstanding, gentlemen. You earned it!”

Then it was defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs who broke them down with a speech of his own. Buggs has become more of a leader in recent weeks as one of the more experienced players on an extremely young defense (although he is only 25 himself, but with three years of NFL experience).

Here’s the Detroit Lions version of the video:

And for some extra bonus footage, here is that same moment caught on video via Jerry Jacobs’ Instagram live with some NSFW language: