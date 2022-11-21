Jamaal Williams nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 11

After a remarkable day at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has been nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 11.

Williams didn’t have a ton of yardage to show for, rushing 17 times for just 64 yards against the New York Giants in the team’s 31-18 victory. However, Williams found the end zone three times to put him atop the league with 12 rushing touchdowns so far this season. It’s his fifth game of the season with multiple rushing touchdowns, and it put him well on pace to break Barry Sanders’ franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns in a season. As it stands now, Williams is third in franchise history in that category behind Billy Sims (13), but Williams could be tied if not ahead of Sims by the end of the week if he can find the end zone Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, Campbell had lots of praise for Williams, stating in his postgame press conference, “His production speaks for itself and everything that you see and know about him is exactly who he is... He’s all heart, and he’s emotion, he’s heart, and he’s a studied, productive, hard running, hard working, smart football player.”

Williams’ competition for the award are Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs (24 rushes, 109 yards) and Steelers’ back Najee Harris (20 rushes, 90 yards, 2 TDs). You can vote for Williams for Fedex Ground Player of Week 11 here.