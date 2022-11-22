After their dominating performances against the New York Giants, two Detroit Lions have landed on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week.

As you can probably guess, this team is made up of the players who PFF thinks did the best job at their position in Week 11.

After their well-rounded performance, Detroit landed players from both sides of the ball for PFF’s weekly honors. Taylor Decker secured his spot as the left tackle of the week after earning an 86.3 PFF grade, and defensive tackle Alim McNeill’s monster performance earned him a whopping 91.0. On top of that, McNeill won defensive player of the week. Here’s what the PFF staff had to say:

“McNeill was a constant presence in the Giants backfield in Week 11. He recorded 10 total pressures — the most by an interior defender in a single game this season — and a 31.0% pass-rush win rate en route to a 90.7 pass-rush grade.”

ALIM THE DREAM pic.twitter.com/v89cxZWisW — Morgan Cannon (@MCannon313) November 22, 2022

Also of note — McNeill’s 10 pressures in this matchup are the most recorded by PFF from a player over 320 pounds since the analytics site started tracking that stat in 2006. Jeremy has that story here.

“Suddenly, the Lions have become tough and clutch and, quite frankly, fun to watch.” Dan Campbell made this NFL.com list of Week 11 heroes.

“It appears that everyone in Detroit might actually be buying into Dan Campbell’s philosophy of biting kneecaps off because the Lions definitely bit off the Giants’ kneecaps on Sunday.” Dan Campbell makes another list of Week 11 winners, this one from CBS Sports.

After putting up 30 points again on Sunday, it’s time to recognize this Lions offense for what it is: a top-10 unit in the NFL:

Thru Week 11, the @Lions offense ranks:



- t-1st in 30-pt. games (5)

- 3rd in rushing TDs (15)

- 3rd in sacks allowed (15)

- t-4th in TDs/game (3.10)

- 5th in RZ efficiency (71.1%)

- 5th in 20+ yard plays (45)

- 6th in net yards/game (366.6)

- 6th in yards/play (5.87)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/KWHFpblsli — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 21, 2022

The XFL held its draft this week and several players had ties to the Lions. LionsWire’s Jeff Risdon has more.