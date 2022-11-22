Victory Monday is awesome for a lot of reasons. You show up to work and the people that normally apologize to you for the Detroit Lions’ poor performance greet you with a big old smile and a pat on the back. National television and radio may even say something good about the Lions. You get to look at PFF grades that are actually flattering. Hell, if you’re lucky, maybe your first-round draft pick even returns to practice amidst a three-game winning streak.

But most of all, Victory Monday has been made all that much sweeter because of the Detroit Lions’ new video feature they create after each win: the Calls of the Game.

Back in the day, we used to feature our favorite call from Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller, but ever since the Lions radio network moved to 97.1 The Ticket, they no longer post clips online. The Lions remedied that situation by not only posting audio of Miller’s best radio call after wins but posting the corresponding video of Miller going crazy in the booth.

Sunday’s win against the New York Giants didn’t bring a lot of drama—a welcomed development for my blood pressure. And while that may have robbed us of Miller at his most dramatic, the Lions radio announcer still brought the energy during some of the most impressive plays we’ve seen from the Lions this year.

So enjoy reliving the Lions’ 31-18 victory over the Giants with some Dan Miller goodness.