Aidan Hutchinson nominated for Rookie of the Week for third time

Think the Detroit Lions have something in their No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson?

The rookie defensive end has produced three turnovers in the past three weeks, including picking off Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, while recovering a game-sealing fumble in the team’s Week 11 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Sandwiched in between those two games, Hutchinson tallied a key sack on the Chicago Bears’ final drive and read a screen that forced Justin Fields into a game-changing pick-six.

As a result of Hutchinson’s game-changing play, he has been—once again—nominated for the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Week. In just 10 games played so far, this is already Hutchinson’s third nomination for the award. He was up for the award in Week 2 after sacking Carson Wentz three times against the Commanders, and he was nominated again after producing 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

This is a fan-voted award, and in each of the past two nominations, Hutchinson has come up just short. But this week, he should have a real chance to walk away with the weekly honors. Here’s a look at the other nominees this week and their performances in Week 11:

Patriots CB Marcus Jones — game-winning 84-yard punt return

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco — 15 carries, 107 yards

Bears S Jaquan Brisker — 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, forced fumble

Titans WR Treylon Burks — 7 catches, 111 yards

Saints WR Chris Olave — 5 catches, 102 yards, TD

And if you need a reminder, here was Hutchinson’s stat line for Sunday: 3 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and an 85.6 PFF grade.