Lions vs. Giants Song of the Game: ‘Everything Now’ by Arcade Fire

Isn’t it funny how the entire vibe surrounding a team can change in an instant? With only 17 games in a season and one game a week, it’s so easy to overreact and let emotions get the best of you.

We’re not too far removed from our beloved Detroit Lions having the worst record in the NFL at 1-6, with some folks—including myself—beginning to lose a little faith in this coaching staff.

Now, after ripping off three straight wins, the Lions are 4-6 and have a ~20 percent chance of making the playoffs. A remarkable turnaround for a team that could have easily phoned it in for the rest of the year. On top of that, the Super Bowl defending Los Angeles Rams look terrible, and their first-round pick—owned by the Lions—could potentially turn into a top-five pick.

It’s a crazy sport that we all subject ourselves to and lose ourselves in. And right now it feels pretty good. Let’s enjoy the moment.

Detroit Lions Week 11 Song of the Game: “Everything Now” by Arcade Fire

This playlist is starting to hit its stride, and this week we’ve got to keep it lively and upbeat. “Everything Now” reminds me of my time finishing up my undergrad degree and getting through my final semester and first internship. It’s a song that got me through some tough times.

The Lions have been through some tough times of their own, but after their third straight win, they seem to have found their groove. Sunday’s win over the Giants was their most impressive win yet, where they dominated all phases of the game while on the road against a team with a 7-2 record.

What was most impressive about the win over the Giants was the Lions defense continuing to show up in a big way and making some key plays down the stretch. They held the Giants to just six points in the first three quarters. The rookies continue to stand out, with both Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph chipping in with an interception. And don’t forget about second-year defensive lineman Alim McNeill, another gem selected by Brad Holmes, who had a career game against the Giants with 10(!) total pressures.

The Lions offense did a great job of capitalizing off of the turnovers, and they eventually took a massive lead after not one... not two... but three consecutive rushing TDs from Jamaal Williams.

This game had everything you could have asked for.

The city of Detroit is absolutely starving for a winner. The Lions may have won three in a row, but as a fan it only makes you want the next win even more. That’s going to be a tough ask against their next opponent—a Buffalo Bills team that very well could be considered the best team in the NFL. If the Lions do miraculously pull off a win on Thanksgiving, it will significantly improve their chances at a wild card berth.

It’s not too much to ask for, right?

