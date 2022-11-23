The Buffalo Bills are a dangerous team in every aspect of the game. They’re producing the second-most points in the league, and they’re holding opponents to the fifth-fewest points. Even with Josh Allen’s recent string of turnovers-heavy play, the Bills have played well, just narrowly losing to the Vikings is one of the most improbable losses you’ll see.

But the Detroit Lions are on a streak right now. They’re not far behind Buffalo, scoring the eighth-most points in the game, and over the past three weeks, they’ve held opponents to just 19.0 points per game—the eighth lowest figure in the month of November (third lowest among teams who have played three games).

Still, it feels like this game is destined for a shootout. The over/under on this game is currently set at 54 points, easily the highest of Week 12.

So the question is: can the Lions hang with the Bills in a shootout?

We chatted with Spence AKA @JSpenceTheKing from Buffalo Rumblings to talk about the Bills’ recent struggles, where they are vulnerable on defense, how the injury bug has impacted them as of late, and whether Josh Allen is playing like himself right now.

We discuss that, make some predictions, and break down all of the important matchups in the Thanksgiving Day Classic in this week’s episode of First Byte. Check it out:

