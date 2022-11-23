From his opening press conference that sent the national media into a frenzy, to him tearing up upon entering the practice facility for the first time—Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell has never been someone who is short on passion.

Just up Woodward Avenue, a certain head coach of a storied franchise is taking notice—Derek Lalonde of the Detroit Red Wings. Lalonde, who is originally from upstate New York, is excited to take in the upcoming Thanksgiving day game between the Lions and the Buffalo Bills.

“My favorite AFC team up against my favorite NFC team in the Detroit Lions,” Lalonde said Tuesday to the press. “I’ve just always liked the Detroit Lions, something about that powder blue. How can you not?”

Since he is new in town, we can forgive him for getting the name of the color wrong. After all, it is the thought that counts.

Besides taking in the game, Lalonde has plans to ask Campbell to come speak to his team, once the NFL season is over, and Campbell’s schedule is a bit more accomodating.

“The same passion and excitement the fan base has here with Coach Campbell, I have, too,” Lalonde said of the Lions’ coach. “How can you not? When their season is over, I’m going to come ask him talk to the guys—and I don’t care what you talk about. Just talk the passion, you always do.”

Lalonde is in his first season as the coach of the Red Wings, and he apparently has already noticed the thirst this town has for a consistent winner on the football field. Hopefully the Lions can put on a show for Lalonde, his family, and the other 66,000 or so in attendance.

You can read the entire story by Helene St. James of the Free Press here.

"I've just always liked the Detroit Lions, something about that powder blue. How can you not?" https://t.co/veJToG90aP via @freep — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 23, 2022

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Watch this video and let the nostalgia course through your body.

It's a part of Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/omjC7VEfdo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2022

Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire has you covered with four Lions who need to have big days in order for the Lions to pull off the upset over Buffalo.

4 Lions who must have great games vs. the Bills https://t.co/sWtrE3BbLm — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) November 23, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Ford Field may be a little loud on Thursday. Kyle Meinke of MLive has more on the Lions seeking their first four game winning streak since 2016.

The Lions haven't won 4 straight games since the last time they made the playoffs, and now they're in the hunt this year too. With the powerful Bills up next, Detroit is expecting Ford Field to be "on fire" for an insane Thanksgiving: https://t.co/LxGseCjM27 pic.twitter.com/Ujw91q4Qbj — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) November 23, 2022

It has been a hot topic of debate lately, so Dave Birkett of the Free Press weighed in on the great grass vs. turf discussion.

Wrote about the grass vs. turf debate; Tracy Walker blames it for his Achilles tear. Reminded me of this photo I took from when Ford Field turf was installed. Here’s the turf laid on concrete, before it’s brushed & 1.75 inches of fill is added https://t.co/SmZMdcVahk via @freep pic.twitter.com/4yNMDnxhkS — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 23, 2022

In case you haven’t heard, Lions’ running back Jamaal Williams is having himself one hell of a year, and after his three touchdown performance in the Lions 31-18 win over the New York Giants—he has claimed the title of FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 11. By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Williams’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.