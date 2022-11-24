How to watch Bills vs. Lions in Week 12

The Detroit Lions are looking to make it four in a row for the first time since 2016—when the team went on a five-game winning streak on the way to the franchise’s last postseason appearance.

Speaking of the postseason, after the Lions’ upset victory over the New York Giants, the Lions are theoretically “in the hunt” in the NFC playoff picture with about a 16 percent chance at postseason play. It still feels like a long shot, especially considering the team is just 4-6 overall, but that attitude could change in a hurry on Thursday.

For the latest installment of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic, they host the 7-3 Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company believe they can compete for a Super Bowl this year, and they’re playing like it. They have scored more points than all but one NFL team, and their defense has allowed fewer points than all but four teams. That’s a pretty good recipe for success, but the Bills have also lost two of their last three games due to inconsistent play and a lot of turnovers.

Detroit has been very opportunistic with turnovers during their three-game winning streak, so is it possible the Lions pull off a tremendous upset in front of a rowdy, potentially record-breaking Ford Field crowd?

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Classic:

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: CBS (Nationally televised)

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Bills by 9.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Halftime show: Bebe Rexha and DJ David Guetta