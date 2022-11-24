Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions (4-6) are back home for a Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving Day.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 12.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (4 + 1 injured)
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, no injury designation
- Justin Jackson (42)
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB
- Craig Reynolds (46) — ribs, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 14
Wide receiver (5 + 3)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- DJ Chark (4) — ankle, no injury designation
- Josh Reynolds (8) — back, questionable
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, 21-day evaluation clock has begun
- Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
- Trinity Benson (19) — knee, placed on injured reserve on Friday, eligible to return in Week 15
Tight end (3)
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell* (82)
- Shane Zylstra (84)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected Starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Dan Skipper (70)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, no injury designation
- RG — Kayode Awosika (74)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — elevated for this week’s game
Injured/inactive
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — concussion, Ruled OUT
- RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, Ruled OUT
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (4)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90)
EDGE Rushers (5 + 3)
- Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- DE — Austin Bryant (2)
- SAM — James Houston* (59) — elevated for this week’s game
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — knee, Ruled OUT
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, has started his 21-day evaluation clock
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44) — elbow, no injury designation
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Chris Board (49)
- Josh Woods (51)
Cornerback (3 + 2)
- Jerry Jacobs (39)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Mike Hughes (23)
- Jeff Okudah (1) — concussion, Ruled OUT
- Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time
Nickelback (2)
- Will Harris (25)
- Chase Lucas* (36)
Safety (4)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- DeShon Elliott (5)
- C.J. Moore (38)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Michael Badgley (17)
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
