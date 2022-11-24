 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (4-6) are back home for a Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving Day.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 12.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

Tight end (3)

  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell* (82)
  • Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected Starters

  • LT — Taylor Decker (68)
  • LG — Dan Skipper (70)
  • C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, no injury designation
  • RG — Kayode Awosika (74)
  • RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

Injured/inactive

  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — concussion, Ruled OUT
  • RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, Ruled OUT
  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 3)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • Alex Anzalone (34)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez* (44) — elbow, no injury designation
  • Derrick Barnes (55)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)
  • Chris Board (49)
  • Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (3 + 2)

  • Jerry Jacobs (39)
  • Amani Oruwariye (24)
  • Mike Hughes (23)
  • Jeff Okudah (1) — concussion, Ruled OUT
  • Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2)

  • Will Harris (25)
  • Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (4)

  • Kerby Joseph* (31)
  • DeShon Elliott (5)
  • C.J. Moore (38)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)
  • K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

