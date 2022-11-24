Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions (4-6) are back home for a Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving Day.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 12.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Jamaal Williams (30)

D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, no injury designation

ankle/shoulder, no injury designation Justin Jackson (42)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Craig Reynolds (46) — ribs, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 14

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Dan Skipper (70)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, no injury designation

foot, no injury designation RG — Kayode Awosika (74)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — elevated for this week’s game

Injured/inactive

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — concussion, Ruled OUT

— concussion, Ruled OUT RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, Ruled OUT

— ankle, Ruled OUT IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 3)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44) — elbow, no injury designation

— elbow, no injury designation Derrick Barnes (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (3 + 2)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Mike Hughes (23)

Jeff Okudah (1) — concussion, Ruled OUT

— concussion, Ruled OUT Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2)

Will Harris (25)

Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5)

C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: