The NFL opens Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day trio of games. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills kick off the day, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, then wrap things up at night with Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at how to watch each game, who DraftKings Sportsbook is favoring, and who the POD staff is picking in the games.

Here’s how to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field

TV/Stream: CBS, Paramount+, NFL+

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Paramount+, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay 1 hour after game’s conclusion)

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently favoring the Bills by over a touchdown and the majority of the POD staff is leaning toward the Bills on the moneyline but taking the Lions and the points.

Here’s how to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV/Stream: FOX, FOX Sports App, NFL+

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

TV/Stream Replay: FOX Sports, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay 1 hour after game’s conclusion)

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently favoring the Cowboys by over a touchdown and the POD staff is all-in on Dallas on the moneyline but are split on the spread.

Here’s how to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV/Stream: NBC, Peacock, NFL+

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Peacock, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay 1 hour after game’s conclusion)

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently favoring the Vikings by a field goal and the majority of the POD staff is picking the Vikings to win, but are split on the spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for all of Thursday’s games:

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.