A surprising Detroit Lions win streak has made Thanksgiving a little more exciting this year, with hope creeping its way into the picture. Add in the fun narrative about the Buffalo Bills playing two-straight games at Ford Field, and all this platter needs is a high-scoring fantasy affair to really celebrate this holiday properly.

As well as the Lions have played defensively over the past three weeks, containing the lethal Buffalo offense is going to be a tall task. Detroit will likely want to keep with the conservative style and try to shorten the game a bit, but that might not prevent the fantasy points from flowing.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Bills bold player predictions?

My answer: Look, Jamaal Williams has been great for the Lions and great for fantasy managers, but this just feels like a D’Andre Swift game. Though health has limited him and this is a short week, the game script could work in his favor with the Lions likely playing from behind. He might not hit RB1 totals, but I think Swift lands well inside the top 20 running backs.

Here is something maybe a little less bold: Stefon Diggs is the overall WR1 this week. Diggs is, of course, very familiar with Detroit and has continued to thrive with the Bills. While projecting a big day may not seem that outlandish, Diggs has only landed in the top 12 once in the past three weeks. Leading the whole position group is a tall task, but talent and situation paint the way on Thursday.

