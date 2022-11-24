NFL Week 12 expert picks: Lions vs. Bills score predictions

I’ve tried to stop myself from even thinking about the Detroit Lions winning their fourth game in a row. A win on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills would be the franchise’s most significant win since at least 2016, possibly even before that. A 5-6 record with the “easiest” part of the schedule would make a postseason run a very real possibility.

But perhaps even more important, it would signify irrefutable progress this franchise has been lacking for a half-decade. Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have done a lot of popular things in Detroit thus far, but the wins have taken longer than most expected, allowing doubt to creep in.

If the Lions beat the Super Bowl contending Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, just about all of that doubt will be erased. It’s a thrilling and addictive thought. The Lions finally being on the right track led by a group of extremely likable people running the team.

Alas, for most of the Pride of Detroit staff, that fantasy feels a bit too good to be true. The Lions may be improving, but the Bills are in the top tier of the NFL right now, and the Lions just aren’t there yet—according to our staff.

Here’s a look at our Week 12 expert picks for Lions vs. Bills, with most of us taking the visiting team.

Kellie Rowe (8-2): 31-20 Bills

Jerry Mallory (6-4): 37-23 Bills

Hamza Baccouche (6-4): 37-28 Bills

Ryan Mathews (6-4): 28-24 Lions

Morgan Cannon (5-5): 35-31 Bills

Kyle Yost (5-5): 31-24 Bills

Jeremy Reisman (5-5): 34-24 Bills

Mike Payton (5-5): 38-25 Lions

John Whiticar (5-5): 33-20 Bills

Erik Schlitt (5-5): 34-27 Bills

Alex Reno (4-6): 30-27 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-10): 42-42 Tie

All of our Week 12 picks are coming later in the week, as well as our picks for the other two Thanksgiving Day games.

For now, let’s hear your picks for Lions vs. Bills. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comment section below.