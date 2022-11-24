The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Thanksgiving Day Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills and the wide receiver Josh Reynolds will play. This is the first time since Week 3 that the Lions starting trio of wide receivers are all available for a game.

The only roster moves this week were to elevate EDGE James Houston and reserve center Ross Pierschbacher. Although, Trinity Benson, who was placed on injured reserve last week, still counts against the Lions 53-man roster, due NFL rule that requires him to count against the roster for one more week because he was signed off a practice squad. Therefore the Lions active roster for this game sits at 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

In this week’s injury designations article, we discussed in detail how the players ruled out on Wednesday would impact the rest of the roster, but for the TL;DR crowd, here is who is expected to replace each player:

Jackson = Dan Skipper

Brown = Kayode Awosika or Logan Stenberg

Paschal = John Cominsky

Harris = Combination of Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, and James Houston

Okudah = Combination of Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye, and Mike Hughes

Brockers has been a healthy scratch in four of the last five games.

Bills inactives: