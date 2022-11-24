This one has to be a game of the year candidate for sure. The Detroit Lions did everything they could to try to win this game, but at the end of the day, they lost 28-25 on a last-second field goal. You have to come away proud of the Lions in this one. They gave it all they had against a pretty good team.

As always, I have thoughts on this game. These are those thoughts:

Get us started Uncle Phil

Okay, let’s talk football now.

The Detroit Lions are for real

Regardless of how this game went, the Lions came out and showed that they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league. This was supposed to be the game that the Lions were going to get demolished in. Early in the year it was joke we all made on Twitter after the Lions defense was getting beaten up. That didn’t happen. The Lions came out and threw haymakers and did not stop until the game ended.

Even Tony Romo noticed that there’s just something happening here in Detroit right now when he said, “The Detroit Lions are for real. Regardless of how this turns out.” You’ve got to be proud of what this team has been able to do in the last few weeks. What a turn around.

You, yes you, can send Jamaal Williams to the Pro Bowl

I’m not even going to be upset about the fumble. The man has 13 rushing touchdowns. That’s the most in the league. On top of that, he’s the heart and soul of this Lions team. So, it’s on you the fans to make sure at least one player on this team makes it the Pro Bowl. That player should be the guy that keeps putting up points. Vote here.

Riverboat Dan

Who would like to go for it on fourth down? Dan Campbell would. Dude was on his game on Sunday. The Lions first two touchdown drives came equipped with fourth down conversions. The second one was the big one. After the Lions had a D’Andre Swift touchdown called back, the Lions kept plugging away and Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone on a fourth-and-1.

The aggression has come back to bite the Lions a few times this year, but when it works, it really works for this team.

James Houston

When the Lions drafted Houston out of Jackson State, he quickly became a player that the POD staff after we talked with the guys from the Tiger Talk podcast. It took a while for Houston to get to the field, but he got his first activation on Thanksgiving day and he made the whole country stand up and notice. Houston grabbed two sacks and a fumble recovery in his first NFL game. Brad Holmes continues to look like he’s really good at this whole draft thing.

That third quarter thing happened again

Get an interception and fail to capitalize Take a safety Miss a 29-yard field goal

Please make it stop. Please!

My one complaint

I’m burying my complaint this week because this was a fun game and the Lions played very well. But seriously, stop doing that thing where you throw the ball deep to Chark on blank-and-1 on the games most important drive. Just try to run the ball and get your yard and keep the drive going. Ben Johnson called a really good game on Sunday, but he made a poor decision on this one.

Go Eat

Have a happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Go eat all the food you can eat and enjoy time with your family. The Lions didn’t win, but they definitely showed that they are on the right track. Now it’s time for this: