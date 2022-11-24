Join us on POD postgame while the turkey is heating

Let’s make this one quick. You got turkey to destroy, we got football to break down. We’re here to talk about the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills, definitely not that awful halftime show (no really, what was that? A cover of “Blue”?) The Lions held one of the best teams in the NFL for the entire day, and all things became perilous late - of course it did, these are Cardiac Cats aren’t they?

Unfortunately, mental errors on offense and injuries wracking the defense would be enough to let the Bills back in. A hard fought game ends with bitterness on the tongue. Let’s talk about it, get you some instant analysis, then you can enjoy your day with turkey and loved ones. Not me. I gotta work tonight.

If you missed any of the postgame show, not to worry. The video will be on demand on Twitch soon after. Plus, the Pride of Detroit podcast feed will have our postgame thoughts packaged in audio format for you, condensed to a quick instant reaction from our crew for your ears, available Thursday evening.