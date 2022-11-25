Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs has given the team’s secondary a necessary shot in the arm with his physicality and tenacity. However, on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, Jacobs left the game late after coming up a little groggy in the fourth quarter.

“I know he felt a little light-headed, so we’re not sure,” coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “There’s a chance he’s goes into concussion protocol, but yet, we never really saw him bang his head. He feels a little off, so we’ll see.”

MLive Lions beat writer Benjamin Raven confirmed minutes later from the locker room that the Lions were holding him out of player interviews because he was in concussion protocol.

It’s unclear exactly when Jacobs suffered the injury, but on the first play of a Bills fourth quarter drive, Jacobs made a head-first diving tackle on Dawson Knox and stayed down for a few seconds.

He would stay on the field for the next three plays, before eventually going down and leaving the game for good.

The Lions were already down their top cornerback, with Jeff Okudah also in concussion protocol. However, Okudah tweeted out after last week’s game that he’s “good,” suggesting he either did not suffer a concussion or it was a mild case. It seems reasonable to believe he could be back for next week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At this point, we do not know the severity of Jacobs’ injury. Hopefully we’ll get more clarity early next week.

Also injured during Thursday’s game against the Bills was Lions defensive end Julian Okwara, who suffered an elbow injury trying to stabilize himself as he was falling to the ground. He was listed as questionable to return, but he remained out for the remainder of the game. The team did not provide an update beyond calling it an elbow injury.