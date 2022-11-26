 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Why Thursday was extra special for Lions rookie James Houston

Everybody loves a shout out to mom.

By Andrew Kato
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

We’ve already talked about the monster game rookie James Houston had on Thanksgiving in just five snaps of action on defense. It turns out there was something more behind the fire in the sixth-round pick out of Jackson State (coach Deion Sanders’ first drafted player) on the field:

Houston himself just turned 24 about two weeks ago, so this has been a great month of birthdays for the family. As pointed out by our own Erik Schlitt in the snap counts article, the recently-elevated rookie is very likely to be on the active roster for the Detroit Lions’ next game. A month ago, head coach Dan Campbell mentioned he would love to find a way to get James Houston on the active roster; now we know why.

Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Really neat sequence showing rookie safety Kerby Joseph from the front:

Then the footage from the guy trailing him:

