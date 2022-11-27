NFL Week 12 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The NFL started out Week 12 with its trio of games on Thanksgiving Day. Your Detroit Lions lost a tough one to the Buffalo Bills 28-25, while the Dallas Cowboys handed the New york Giants their second loss in a row (28-20), and the Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, beating the New England Patriots 33-26.

Since the Lions are not playing on Sunday, the local market will get two games to choose from. CBS will feature the Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, while FOX will have the Chicago Bears at New York Jets. The Jets are on the Lions' schedule in Week 15, for those who want to do a little scouting.

In the 4 o’clock hour, FOX will close out its doubleheader with the Los Angeles Rams at the Kansas City Chiefs—the largest spread of the week. This game will surely draw Lions fans' attention, if only moderately, as the Rams' first-round draft pick could end up netting Detroit a top-5 selection.

The day wraps up with NBC on “Sunday Night Football” where the Green Bay Packers travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. By the end of this game, the Lions will know where they sit in the NFC North—currently, they’re second.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 13 games remaining on the NFL Week 12 schedule, plus the results from the three games from Thursday:

With fewer games on Sunday, you would think the POD staff might only agree on a couple of matchups this week, but they were in lockstep on half of the 12 games played on Sunday. Here are the six they had consensus on: