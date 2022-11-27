NFL Week 12 mini-bye Sunday open thread

It’s the second Detroit Lions-less Sunday of the season. After Detroit’s bye—a much needed bye when the team was a pitiful 1-4—Detroit has since gone 3-3, including an impressive three-game winning streak that fell just short of a four-game winning streak.

This Sunday, the Lions are off after having played on Thursday. Safe to say that by the latest Brad Holmes approval poll, Lions fans are in a much better headspace than at the bye week. Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills was certainly frustrating, but it’s undeniably nice to be seeing the Lions playing good, competitive football right now.

And that means this Sunday is a good time to just kind of relax and watch some football unencumbered by emotions. Sure, you’ll probably be following your fantasy team if you’re one of those kinds of people. Maybe you’ve got a little scratch on a game or a parlay going if you’re one of those degenerates. Otherwise, why not just sit back and enjoy the NFL. We only have six weeks of the regular season after this, so don’t take it for granted.

If you need a little extra to get you going for these games, don’t forget to check out our Week 12 rooting guide, which has everything you need to know for the Lions’ best playoff odds and the best outcomes to make that Los Angeles Rams pick as good as possible.

As always, feel free to chat about the games in the comment section below.

Also, around 4:30 p.m. ET, the PODcast will go live to recap Thanksgiving and talk about all things Detroit Lions. You can watch that live in our Twitch embed below (or visit our Twitch page here):