‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Packers at Eagles

One team on a roll, the other on a slide. Will fortunes change on “Sunday Night Football” as the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Green Bay Packers?

The Eagles may have dropped their first game of the season back in Week 10, but a victory over the Indianapolis Colts—albeit a close one—last week put them back on their winning ways. With a 9-1 record, the Eagles have looked like the team to beat in the NFC and a Super Bowl favorite. The offense under Jalen Hurts has been humming, while the defense ranks among the top in the league. The Eagles have looked like a complete team, which can’t be said about their opponent.

Much like the Eagles, the Packers ended a streak in Week 10, though it was Green Bay halting a losing streak. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in overtime to snap a five-game skid, breathing some life in an otherwise lifeless season. However, a loss to the Tennessee Titans the following week dropped them down to 4-7 on the season. After a great 3-1 start, the Packers offense has slowed, while their defense has failed to live up to the offseason hype. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has five touchdowns in his last two games, some much-needed production given Aaron Rodgers experiencing a fracture in his right thumb.

Nothing is a given in prime time. Can the Packers upset the favorites on “Sunday Night Football”?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field—Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com