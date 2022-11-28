‘Monday Night Football’ Week 12 expert picks: Steelers at Colts

The NFL closes out Week 12 with a battle between the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts. Get ya popcorn!

The Colts are 1-1 since firing Frank Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Quarterback Matt Ryan is back under center for the Colts—after previously being benched—and while he is probably their best option to get a win, he has not looked anywhere near the player he once was. Making matters worse, the Colts once dominating offensive line has been incredibly inconsistent and has not only made Ryan’s job harder, but they have negatively impacted running back Jonathan Taylor’s game. It’s a surprising fall for a team that entered the season with high expectations.

Meanwhile, the Steelers knew they were a transitioning team and were likely going to experience some big bumps in the road that they shuffled through their quarterbacks. They’ve landed on rookie Kenny Pickett, who should improve with this exposure, but in the interim, his numbers are rough: three passing touchdowns and eight interceptions over seven games.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Colts by less than a field goal and the POD staff is split on this game, both on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast will return in Week 13

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.