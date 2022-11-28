NFL Week 13 opening odds: Detroit Lions slight favorites vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Detroit Lions open up the month of December as 1-point home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, according to the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

These two teams are both 4-7 on the season and have rebounded after going winless during the month of October. The Lions went 3-1 in November, while the Jaguars were 2-1, and are coming off a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Against the Ravens, the Jaguars managed to hold Baltimore out of the endzone through the first three quarters of football, entered the fourth down 12-10. They took the lead 20-19 with just over four minutes to play, but the Ravens scored quickly (a touchdown and two-point conversion) and regained a 27-20 lead with two minutes left to play. However, with just 19 seconds left to play, Trevor Lawrence connected with old friend Marvin Jones Jr. on an impressive touchdown then went for, and converted, the two-point conversion for a 28-27 lead. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a chance at a 67-yarder as time expired, but came up short.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson showed a lot of confidence in his offense at the end of the game, and when those decisions pay off, they usually carry over into the coming days and set up a productive week of practices. So, it sure looks like the Lions will be getting the Jaguars at their best.

Meanwhile, Detroit is carrying a lot of positive vibes of its own. Yes, they are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, but they were in the game right up until the very end with a team most consider one of the best teams in the NFL. Couple that with wins in the previous three games, the potential returns of starters Jeff Okudah, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, and Josh Paschal, as well as the anticipated debut of first-round pick Jameson Williams. The Lions might get a lot of firepower this week.